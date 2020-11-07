Funeral service for Delia Mae Lipham, 101 years of age, of Choccolocco, Al., will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Choccolocco, Al. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service. Bro. Chris Sparks and Bro. Adam Smith will be officiating. Mrs. Lipham went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Survivors include children, Ann Cole, Frances "Fran" Adams, Gayle (Mike) Barker, Barbara (William) Finley, William "Bill" (Jane) Lipham, Rhonda (Ken) Viehe; 11 eleven grandchildren; 19 nineteen great grandchildren; 10 great-great- grandchildren; sister, Geneva Gallahar; brother, Clarence White; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Mrs. Lipham is preceded in death by her husband, TV Lipham, parents, Willie Elmer and Ila White; brother, William White; and sons-in-law, Alvis Cole and Tommy Adams. Pallbearers will be Jason Barker, Glen Cole, Dustin Viehe, Zack Cole, Nathan Gilbert, Dale Cole, Malakhi Gilbert, and Doyle Jorden. Delia Mae was a longtime resident of Anniston. She was a devoted Christian who served the Lord and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. The requirement from the State on Covid-19 is masks are required and social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com