Funeral services for Mrs. Delora Jean Moses, 78, of Ohatchee, will be Thursday, July 30th, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary, with Bro. Sammy Legon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Bowery Cemetery in Ohatchee. Family will welcome friends at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Mrs. Moses passed away on July 24th 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her son, Michael Moses and his wife Megan; grandchildren, Evan Moses, Eric Moses, and Kaylee Moses; sister in law, Carolyn Moses; special daughters, Terry Newbold and Celesia Jennings; special friend, Frances Prickett, including a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Moses is preceded in death by her husband Van Moses; parents, James and Jewel Studdard; brother, William Studdard, and special daughter, Charlene Lehr.
Pallbearers will be Evan Moses, Eric Moses, Jeremy Howard, Gray Donner, Garland Herd, and Jimbo Cosper.
Delora was known for her dedicated work on Ft. McClellan at Noble Army Hospital as an Administrator for several years, and including 13 years with Bill Miller Photography in the printing lab and as a bus driver for Calhoun County Transportation for 21 years. She was a faithful member of Ohatchee United Methodist Church. Her family and friends adored how much of a wonderful cook, (divinity was her speciality) homemaker, and extraordinary seamstress she was.
As a giving soul, she always was willing to help anyone with anything they ever needed. She is extremely loved by all who knew her, and will be missed dearly.
