Funeral service for Demetrius Darrell Bradford, Jr. 20, will be Friday, August 16, at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Baptist Church where Rev. Anthony Chapman, Pastor and Rev. Donovan Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Bradford passed away August 9, 2019. Mr. Bradford's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. A wake will be this evening 6-7 at the chapel. Mr. Bradford graduted from Russell County High School in 2018. Survivors include his children: Miracle Goode, Kyree X. Bradford, Demetrius D. Bradford, III; his mother: Tammy F. Shears; father: Demetrius D. Bradford, Sr; his second dad: Salathia Crowell; siblings: Kendell Crowell, Ryan R. Caver, Jr., Terra N. Griggs (Timothy), Kenyetta Crowell; grandparents: Johnny L. Ervin, Stephen Walker, Wanda F. Reid, Barbara Bradford; great grandmother: Marysu R. Bradford; his companion: Precious S. Robinson, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019