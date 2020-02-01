Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Demris Pettus Digby. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Funeral service 3:00 PM Coldwater Baptist Church Burial Following Services Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Digby was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend on the planet. A funeral service for Mrs. Demris Pettus Digby will be on Sunday. February 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Coldwater Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Vaughn and Pastor Jacky Morgan officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:30 pm until the time of the service at the church. Mrs. Digby passed away on January 29, 2020. She is survived by her son, Steven Digby; daughter, Beverly Digby Lester (Mike); son in law, John Mizzell; grandchildren, Amber Mizzell, Shelly Shurbutt, Dr. Michael Digby (Cassandra), Natalie Brooks Geno; great grandchildren, Micah Digby, Matthew Mizzell, Jacob Digby, Bryson Geno, Addison Digby, Summer Edgeworth; one great great grandchild, Brayden Parrish, and multiple beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members, and her beloved dog, Copper. She is preceded in death by her husband, William K. Digby; daughter, June Mizzell; parents, William and Ida Pettus; four brothers and five sisters. Pallbearers will be Matthew Mizzell, Micah Digby, Jacob Digby, Bryson Geno, Thomas Digby, Gary Pettis, and Neal Finley. Mrs. Digby lived in the Coldwater area for over 70 years where she was a pillar of the community. She was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church for over 50 years where she enjoyed quilting with other church members. Mrs. Digby was also a member of the Cheaha Camping Club. Mrs. Digby was a well-traveled lady. She and her husband travelled in a RV to every state except Hawaii. She loved being with her family and spending anytime she could with them. Mrs. Digby will be missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing her. The family would to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health for the love and care they have shown over the last months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's in her name. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 1, 2020

