Funeral service for Denise Darnell Mays 49, will be Friday, December 6, at 11am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bernard Lloyd, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Ms. Mays's passed away on November 21, 2019. Survivors include her husband: Timothy Mays; son: Christopher (Melonie) Wingo; aslo Corrine Smith, Barbara Wingo, Rosetta Sewell, Patricia I. Johnson, Greg Wingo, Kenny Johnson; grandson: Clamion R. Wingo; in-laws: Larry J. Mays (JoAnn), Bernard Mays, James Ward (Sharon), Derrick Ward (Camilla), other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Blessie Gooden, in-laws, Phil (Clara Lee) Copeland, also George Mays, David Mays, Conetta M. Hardy, Lavern Crawford. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019