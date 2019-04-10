Funeral ceremony for Dennis Edward "Toot" Holifield, 56, of Hobson City Al will be held 1:00PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Pine Avenue Church of God with Rev David Curtis officiating. Viewing will be held today from 1 PM- 7 PM with family hours 5PM-7PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: his sons, Nicholas Denzal Holifield of Boston, Massachusetts and Alexandre O'Neal Holifield of Naples, Florida, his siblings, Annie (Mac) Cameron of Tuscaloosa, Al, Wanda Faye Douglas of Anniston, Al, James Holifield Jr. of Ragland, Al, Marshall Holifield of Hobson City, Al, nieces and nephews, Vonda (Tyrone) Holifield, Renita Holifield, Shamiion Holifield, Kyesha (Jeremy) Holifield, Angela Walker, Keshia Walker, Tyron (Stephanie) Holifield, Marquis Craig, and Antwon Douglas, best friends, Raynard McGrue, Scotty Ackles, Monica Dobbins and a host of cousins and friends who loved him dearly. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019