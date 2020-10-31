Graveside service for Dennis Lee Newman, 65 of Saks will be at 12pm Monday November 2, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bro. Calvin Brooks will be officiating. Chapel Hill will be serving the family. Mr. Newman died October 27, 2020 in Anniston. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Newman; son, Casey Newman (Shannon); mother, Christine Newman; sister, Karen Strickland (Tommy); grandchildren, Landon, Brianna, Ann, Mia, and Chris, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd O. Newman. He was retired from the Alabama Gas Company with over 25 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church and was a 1973 graduate of Saks High School. We love you and miss you.

