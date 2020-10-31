1/1
Dennis Lee Newman
Graveside service for Dennis Lee Newman, 65 of Saks will be at 12pm Monday November 2, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Bro. Calvin Brooks will be officiating. Chapel Hill will be serving the family. Mr. Newman died October 27, 2020 in Anniston. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Newman; son, Casey Newman (Shannon); mother, Christine Newman; sister, Karen Strickland (Tommy); grandchildren, Landon, Brianna, Ann, Mia, and Chris, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd O. Newman. He was retired from the Alabama Gas Company with over 25 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church and was a 1973 graduate of Saks High School. We love you and miss you.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Jeffrey
Friend
