Denville Green Moore, age 75 of Anniston, passed away Saturday July 6, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10th, 2019, at Gray Brown Service-Mortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Mrs. Moore is survived by her children, Sheila (Alan) Gaither, Joey (Sam) Moore, Freddy Moore, Erica (Ray) Gardner, Gwen (Meagan) Hinton, and Brandon Moore; grandchildren, Jamie and Jeremy Lindsey, Blake Lindsey, Michael Moore, Warren and Tristen Gardner, Austin Spears, Chase Spears, Gabrielle Spears, and Nyzaiah Bonds; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Radis Moore; and granddaughter, Holly Lindsey. Mrs. Moore was a loving mother, known as "Momma", to more than just her children. She will be missed by many.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 10, 2019