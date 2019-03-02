Funeral services for Dewey "Pop" Cobb, 76 of Oxford will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church with Dr. Bill Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 at the church. Dewey passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Birmingham. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Judi Cobb, daughters Terry Stone (David) of Eastaboga, Karen Pitts (Dale) of Anniston, Kelly Cash (Tim) of Oxford, sons James Cobb (Ilka) of Anniston, Patrick Cobb (Tia) of Salisbury NC., sister, Debbie Chandler of Oxford, grandsons Timothy Pitts (Emily), Zachary Burrage (Sarah), Brad Rogers, Jonathan Pitts (Laney), Brannon Cash, Tanner Cash, Tyler Cobb, Cayden Cash, great grandson Elijah Burrage. Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Janita Cobb, sister, Joyce Burdett and a grandchild. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandson Cayden Cash and great grandson Elijah Burrage. Dewey was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a member of Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church. He served in the US Air Force between 1960 and 1968 in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church building fund, 2700 Brighton Ave Anniston, Al. 36207 Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 2, 2019