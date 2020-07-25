Graveside services with military honors for Mr. Dewey Garden Parker, 80, of Piedmont, will be at 4 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 pm on Sunday at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville. Mr. Parker passed away on July 22, 2020 at Noland Hospital in Anniston. Mr. Parker retired after 22 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. He also served in Vietnam. He went on to retire at Ft. McClellan. He was a member of the Piedmont DAV and Tredagar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. Mr. Parker was the king of "Dad Jokes" and loved to play dominoes at E.L. Green's store. He will always be remembered for never meeting a stranger. Mr. Parker is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy G. Parker of Piedmont; his sons, David L. Parker of Piedmont and Brian S. Parker and his wife, Bettina, of Boynton Beach, FL; brothers, Charles T. Parker of Pleasant Valley, Irie W. Parker of Pahrump, Nevada, James H. Parker of Huntsville, and Sam L. Parker of Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current state-mandated health order, all guests to the visitation and service are kindly requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.