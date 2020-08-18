1/1
Dewey Samuel "Sammy" Edwards
Dewey Samuel "Sammy" Edwards Jr, 51, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Lower Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 AM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: Spouse - Natalie Watkins, Daughter - Christy(Jamie) Edwards Fleming, Son - " Jabo" Dewey(Kaylee) Samuel Edwards III, Sister - Tracy Edwards, Brother - Randy Edwards, Grand Child - Madisyn Fleming, Grand Child - Jamisyn Fleming, Grand Child - Maddox Fleming, Grand Child - Freya Edwards
Sammy was a graduate of Cleburne County High School class of 1987. He was a loving father and grandfather. To his grandchildren, he hung the moon. Sammy was a jack of all trades. If you needed something, he was the person to call. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents - Sonny and Annette Edwards, and his grandparents.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dryden Funeral Home
1467 Almon Street
Heflin, AL 36264
(256) 463-2287
