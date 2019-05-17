Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Diana Obed-Harris. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM K. L. Brown Memory Chapel Golden Springs , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Ms. Diana Obed-Harris, 79, of Jacksonville, will have a time of visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at K. L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Ms. Obed-Harris passed away at her home May 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Esther Obed; and her former husband, Charles S. Harris. Ms. Obed-Harris grew up in Coldwater, Michigan, where she graduated with honors from Coldwater High School. During her school days she completed five years of 4-H, including horsemanship, and served as piano accompanist for the high school choir. She was active in dramatics, forensics, journalism and was editor of her 1958 high school yearbook. She attended the University of Toledo, Ohio, and Jacksonville State University and was a resident of Jacksonville since 1974. She worked as a police dispatcher for a number of years, retiring from the Anniston Police Department. In September 2001, she received a Norwood Hodges Award for her volunteer work in beautification of historic downtown Anniston. She was an artist, pianist, quilter, gardener and equestrian. She was also an avid doll collector, and loved reading, sewing and collecting antiques. Ms. Obed-Harris is survived by her daughter, Deborah Harris Snyder; her son, Albin C. Harris and his wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Leah Martin King, Alec Snyder, Philip Snyder, Eden Snyder, Stephen Snyder, Anna Snyder, Lydia Snyder, and Jada Finch Newton (Jason); ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Martin Obed and his wife, Pamela; and her dog, Chipper. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( aspca.org/donate ). Special thanks to Alabama Hospice Care of Oxford and Home Helpers of Jacksonville. Published in The Anniston Star on May 17, 2019

