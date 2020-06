Diane Camp Downey was carried to heaven on June 9th, 2020 by the grace ofour Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She finished her race peacefully in herbeloved home, after a ten-month battle with cancer. Jesus Christ, in Hisinfinite mercy, has fully healed her and her faith is now sight.Diane was born in Cedartown, GA. She was raised in Marietta, GA and latermoved to Gadsden, AL in her teenage years. She was a 1966 graduate ofGadsden High School. She earned her associate's degree in home economicsfrom Gadsden State Community College. She lived in Anniston, AL since 1968,after marrying the love of her life.Throughout her life, she was a selfless servant. She was known for herkindness, gentleness, and faithful prayers. She sweetly cared for many witha tender heart and a loving smile. To know her was to love her. Herhumility and meekness were exemplified daily to her family and friends. Shelovingly demonstrated the life of a Proverbs 31 woman. Her family willalways cherish her appreciation of laughter and joy through a good joke orstory. She always loved to see her children and grandchildren laugh. Shedeeply cared for the elderly, especially widows in her community. She was aloving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and friend; alwaysputting the needs of others before herself. She faithfully attended GraceFellowship. One of her great joys was her weekly women's Bible study. Inher later years, she surprised us all with her artistic talent, displayed inher acrylic paintings throughout her home. Her favorite title was'Grandmomma' to her seven grandsons. She will be deeply missed.She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James "Sam" Carey Downey;her three beloved children, Mark James Downey (Kim), Jill DowneyRicherzhagen (Brad), Stephen Carey Downey (Ruth); her seven preciousgrandchildren: Ethan Bradley Richerzhagen (16), Jonathan Grant Downey (15),Leyton James Downey (13), Conner Downey Richerzhagen (11), Sawyer LaneDowney (11), Luke Carey Downey (2), and Sam David Downey (9 mo.); sister,Joyce Campbell of Marietta, GA; nephew Michael Campbell (Veronica) and greatnephew Jordan Campbell. Preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.D.Camp; her sister, Rita G. Camp; and brother-in-law Johnny Campbell.A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, atForestlawn Gardens in Anniston. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel is requestingsocial distancing and encourages facemasks.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the followingorganizations: Grace Fellowship, 860 Summerall Gate Road, Anniston, AL36205 ( www.gracefellowshipcc.org ), Faith Christian School, 4100 RonnakiRoad, Anniston, AL 36207, or HOPE Women's Services, 1506 Leighton Avenue,Suite A, Anniston, AL 36207.