Diane Camp Downey was carried to heaven on June 9th, 2020 by the grace of
our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She finished her race peacefully in her
beloved home, after a ten-month battle with cancer. Jesus Christ, in His
infinite mercy, has fully healed her and her faith is now sight.
Diane was born in Cedartown, GA. She was raised in Marietta, GA and later
moved to Gadsden, AL in her teenage years. She was a 1966 graduate of
Gadsden High School. She earned her associate's degree in home economics
from Gadsden State Community College. She lived in Anniston, AL since 1968,
after marrying the love of her life.
Throughout her life, she was a selfless servant. She was known for her
kindness, gentleness, and faithful prayers. She sweetly cared for many with
a tender heart and a loving smile. To know her was to love her. Her
humility and meekness were exemplified daily to her family and friends. She
lovingly demonstrated the life of a Proverbs 31 woman. Her family will
always cherish her appreciation of laughter and joy through a good joke or
story. She always loved to see her children and grandchildren laugh. She
deeply cared for the elderly, especially widows in her community. She was a
loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and friend; always
putting the needs of others before herself. She faithfully attended Grace
Fellowship. One of her great joys was her weekly women's Bible study. In
her later years, she surprised us all with her artistic talent, displayed in
her acrylic paintings throughout her home. Her favorite title was
'Grandmomma' to her seven grandsons. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James "Sam" Carey Downey;
her three beloved children, Mark James Downey (Kim), Jill Downey
Richerzhagen (Brad), Stephen Carey Downey (Ruth); her seven precious
grandchildren: Ethan Bradley Richerzhagen (16), Jonathan Grant Downey (15),
Leyton James Downey (13), Conner Downey Richerzhagen (11), Sawyer Lane
Downey (11), Luke Carey Downey (2), and Sam David Downey (9 mo.); sister,
Joyce Campbell of Marietta, GA; nephew Michael Campbell (Veronica) and great
nephew Jordan Campbell. Preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.D.
Camp; her sister, Rita G. Camp; and brother-in-law Johnny Campbell.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at
Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel is requesting
social distancing and encourages facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following
organizations: Grace Fellowship, 860 Summerall Gate Road, Anniston, AL
36205 (www.gracefellowshipcc.org), Faith Christian School, 4100 Ronnaki
Road, Anniston, AL 36207, or HOPE Women's Services, 1506 Leighton Avenue,
Suite A, Anniston, AL 36207.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 11, 2020.