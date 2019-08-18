Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Diane R. Armstrong. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Diane R. Armstrong, 66, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville with The Rev. Robert Fowler officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.

Mrs. Armstrong passed away on August 15, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Armstrong graduated in 1981 with her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Jacksonville State University. She worked closely with her husband as an accompanist and vocal coach for private students and choral groups. Mrs. Armstrong played the piano and organ for various churches throughout her life and ended her playing career as organist at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, AL. She was talented in the areas of dance, piano, organ, poetry, and acting. Diane will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of her family history, her natural musical talents, her beautiful smile, and her caring and loving heart.

Mrs. Armstrong is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Johnnie Riddle; a brother, James Honea; a sister, Becky Varnado; and a baby sister, Armanda, who died at birth.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard Rush Armstrong, of Jacksonville; three stepsons, Richard Watson Armstrong of Gulf Shores, Curtis Ross Armstrong and his wife, Kim, of Dothan, and David Oyer Armstrong of Birmingham; a sister, Cindy Riddle Craighead of McKinney, TX; her brothers, Donald Riddle of Oklahoma City, OK, John Riddle and his wife, Kathi, of McKinney, TX, Paul Riddle and his wife, Tasha, of Oxford; a sister-in-law, Brenda Honea of Princeton, TX; a brother-in-law, Robert Varnado of Mesquite, TX; grandchildren, Laura, Ross, Harrison, Hayden, Harper, and Haley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, an aunt, uncle, and a host of other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Organ Fund at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, PO Box 55, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

(256) 435-7042

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Diane R. Armstrong, 66, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville with The Rev. Robert Fowler officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.Mrs. Armstrong passed away on August 15, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Armstrong graduated in 1981 with her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from Jacksonville State University. She worked closely with her husband as an accompanist and vocal coach for private students and choral groups. Mrs. Armstrong played the piano and organ for various churches throughout her life and ended her playing career as organist at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, AL. She was talented in the areas of dance, piano, organ, poetry, and acting. Diane will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of her family history, her natural musical talents, her beautiful smile, and her caring and loving heart.Mrs. Armstrong is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Johnnie Riddle; a brother, James Honea; a sister, Becky Varnado; and a baby sister, Armanda, who died at birth.She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard Rush Armstrong, of Jacksonville; three stepsons, Richard Watson Armstrong of Gulf Shores, Curtis Ross Armstrong and his wife, Kim, of Dothan, and David Oyer Armstrong of Birmingham; a sister, Cindy Riddle Craighead of McKinney, TX; her brothers, Donald Riddle of Oklahoma City, OK, John Riddle and his wife, Kathi, of McKinney, TX, Paul Riddle and his wife, Tasha, of Oxford; a sister-in-law, Brenda Honea of Princeton, TX; a brother-in-law, Robert Varnado of Mesquite, TX; grandchildren, Laura, Ross, Harrison, Hayden, Harper, and Haley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, an aunt, uncle, and a host of other family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Organ Fund at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, PO Box 55, Jacksonville, AL 36265.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center322 Nisbet Street NWJacksonville, AL 36265(256) 435-7042 Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close