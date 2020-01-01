Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Dianne Harris Fain. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Forestlawn Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Mrs. Dianne Harris Fain, 60, of Oxford, will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Keith Angel will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home.

Mrs. Fain passed away on December 30, 2019 at her home.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 17 years, Donnie Fain; daughter, Jordan Grimes Gardner (Dustin); step son, Blake Fain; parents, Merrill and Sue Harris; grandchildren, Benjamin, JJ, Levi, Grayden, Grayson, and triplets on the way; brother, Mike Harris, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Harris; nephew, Chase Harris and her grandmother, Mary Grice.

Pallbearers will be Micah Harris, Mike Harris, Hunter Harris, Chance Harris, Frank Campbell and Roger Eaves.

Mrs. Fain loved camping on Cheaha Mountain with her husband, sitting on the front porch passing time, and receiving her favorite flower, daisies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for their love and care.

