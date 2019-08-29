Dianne Funderburg Willis was born August 11, 1941 in the "Rock Quarry' of Oxford, Alabama to parents Fred and Ann (Ball) Funderburg and passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Fayetteville, Georgia at the age of 78. Dianne grandparents Eli and Cora Ball raised her until her family migrated to New Haven, Connecticut when she was a young child. Her husband, Carl Willis and one brother, Ronald Funderburg preceded Dianne in death. Her twin children, Courtney (Tina) and Kiera Sills; grandchildren; one sister, Dolores Boyd, one brother, Donald Funderburg; nephews and a host of extended relatives and friends, survive Dianne.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 29, 2019