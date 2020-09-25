Funeral service for Donald Acker Johnson, 82, of Piedmont will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Byford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Johnson passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Johnson; one daughter, Donna McCain (Mark) of Poteet, Texas; two sons, Danny Johnson (Michele) and David Johnson (Jennifer) all of Piedmont; four grandchildren, Anthony Light (Vanessa), Taylor Barfield (Kyle), Kristen Johnson and Emily Johnson; three great grandchildren, Brayden Light, Hunter Light and Jackson Barfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Danny Johnson, David Johnson, Mark McCain, Anthony Light, Kyle Barfield and Ted Acker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Pike, Troy Steed, Randal McCord, David Naugher, Bob Glover, Jimmy Woods, Ray Batey, Don Pike, Larry Webb, Sr., Norris Ray, Paul Ray, and Danny Beavers. Mr. Johnson was a longtime resident of Piedmont where he was a member of the Piedmont Cumberland Presbyterian Church and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Calhoun County Area Vocational School with over 24 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Don Johnson Body Shop, enjoyed working on his old cars and loved working in his yard. His family was his greatest joy. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Meagan McCain; his parents, L.A. and Hycie Acker Johnson and one brother, Jerry Johnson. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Meagan McCain Memorial Scholarship, Piedmont Education Trust, P.O.Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272.

