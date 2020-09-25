1/1
Donald Acker Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Donald Acker Johnson, 82, of Piedmont will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Byford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Johnson passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Johnson; one daughter, Donna McCain (Mark) of Poteet, Texas; two sons, Danny Johnson (Michele) and David Johnson (Jennifer) all of Piedmont; four grandchildren, Anthony Light (Vanessa), Taylor Barfield (Kyle), Kristen Johnson and Emily Johnson; three great grandchildren, Brayden Light, Hunter Light and Jackson Barfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Danny Johnson, David Johnson, Mark McCain, Anthony Light, Kyle Barfield and Ted Acker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Pike, Troy Steed, Randal McCord, David Naugher, Bob Glover, Jimmy Woods, Ray Batey, Don Pike, Larry Webb, Sr., Norris Ray, Paul Ray, and Danny Beavers. Mr. Johnson was a longtime resident of Piedmont where he was a member of the Piedmont Cumberland Presbyterian Church and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Calhoun County Area Vocational School with over 24 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Don Johnson Body Shop, enjoyed working on his old cars and loved working in his yard. His family was his greatest joy. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Meagan McCain; his parents, L.A. and Hycie Acker Johnson and one brother, Jerry Johnson. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Meagan McCain Memorial Scholarship, Piedmont Education Trust, P.O.Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved