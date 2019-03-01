Funeral services for Donald "Don" Bradfield, 73, will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 1, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Brooks and Paul Price officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Bradfield is survived by his sons, Paul Timothy Bradfield and Brain Anthony "Andy" Bradfield; grandson, Triston Bradfield; sister, Becky Bates; brother, Steven Ray Bradfield. Mr. Bradfield is preceded in death by his wife Linda Bradfield; parents, James and Emma Bradfield; sister, Myrtle Katheryne Kane, Miriam Glover, Barbara Bell, brother, Ronald "Ron" Edgar Bradfield. Pallbearers will be Paul Timothy Bradfield, Andy Bradfield, Triston Bradfield, Steven Ray Bradfield, Paul Price, and Mike Whitten. Honary pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, Lawrence Holland, Tommy Shurbutt, Harold Roden, Earl Hartsfield, Ray Haynie, Mike Askew, Harold Roden, Dennis Weber, Tony Young, Mike Hester, Larry Wayne Brooks, Robbie Brooks, Brad Carr, Earl Hartsfield, Eric Elam, Mike Askew, Wayne Fleming, and Larry Elam. Don was born in Indiana and married Linda in 1966. They moved to Alabama after he was drafted into the Army. After Don's tour of duty in Vietnam, he and Linda lived in the Anniston area. They moved to Wellington where they raised their family. After the Army Don worked for M&H Valve and advanced in the accounting department. He earned his bachelor's degree at Jacksonville State University. He finished up his career as a Controller and Valley Machine in Alexandria. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Don" Bradfield.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2019