Donald C. Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Bryant, age 70, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Donald was born November 18, 1949 to Harold and Evelyn Bryant. Donald is survived by his wife, Linda Bryant; son Marc Shirey (Lynn); sister Jan Brim (Jack) and brother Harold Bryant; Step-Father Calvin McDowell; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his father Harold Bryant; mother Evelyn McDowell and son Cecil Lamar (Marty) Shirey. Donald was a resident of Calhoun County and a graduate of Jacksonville High School in 1968 and Jacksonville State University. He served in the US Air Force. He was an avid reader. Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Favorite Charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved