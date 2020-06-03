Donald C. Bryant, age 70, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Donald was born November 18, 1949 to Harold and Evelyn Bryant. Donald is survived by his wife, Linda Bryant; son Marc Shirey (Lynn); sister Jan Brim (Jack) and brother Harold Bryant; Step-Father Calvin McDowell; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his father Harold Bryant; mother Evelyn McDowell and son Cecil Lamar (Marty) Shirey. Donald was a resident of Calhoun County and a graduate of Jacksonville High School in 1968 and Jacksonville State University. He served in the US Air Force. He was an avid reader. Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Favorite Charity.

