Funeral service for Mr. Donald G. Broome, 83, will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Steve McGinnis will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Mr. Broome died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his residence with his wife, daughter, and grandson by his side. Mr. Broome was a life-long resident of Weaver. He graduated from Alexandria High School, where he played football and ran track. Mr. Broome worked at Anchor Metals for 30 years and retired from Wal-Mart after 15 years. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, who was the love of his life, Fay Broome of Weaver; his daughter whom he absolutely adored, Heather Broome Darroch of Weaver; one grandson who was the light of his life, Henslee Michael Keith Darroch; and his sister, Margaret Brackenrich of Weaver. Pallbearers will be Roger Ausborne, Steve McGinnis, Kenny Morris, Donald Clark, and Bobby Sides. Mr. Broome was preceded in death by his young son, Keith Broome; one sister, Clara Nelson; two brothers, Curtis and Horace Broome; and his parents, Mike and Catherine Broome. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Emerson and his nurse, Connie. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019