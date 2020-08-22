Funeral service for Mr. Donald Gene Yates, 83 of Oxford, will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Mike Benson and Dr. Vance Moore will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Yates passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Oxford, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Sarah Yates; sisters, Vivian Holmes and Elizabeth Yates; and his brother, Rodney Yates. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 61 years, Edna Yates; his daughters, Fran (Tim) Johnson and Donna (Keith) Timmons; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Timmons; sisters, Carolyn McGuire and Gail Weaver; nieces and nephews, Debora Miller, Diane Baliff, Lisa Hatch, Patsy Deese, Donnie Maddox, Larry Maddox, Tommy Maddox, Anita Stovall, Chuck Owen, Stephanie Harris, Michael Holmes, and Terry McGuire. Mr. Yates retired from Monsanto after working there for 37 years. He was a cattleman since he was 10 years old. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Oxford Jaycee's. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed, but forever remembered. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Monsanto Retirees. Flowers will be accepted, or donations be made to Rainbow Omega at P.O. Box 740 Eastaboga, AL 36260. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"