1/1
Donald Gene Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mr. Donald Gene Yates, 83 of Oxford, will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Mike Benson and Dr. Vance Moore will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Yates passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Oxford, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Sarah Yates; sisters, Vivian Holmes and Elizabeth Yates; and his brother, Rodney Yates. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 61 years, Edna Yates; his daughters, Fran (Tim) Johnson and Donna (Keith) Timmons; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Timmons; sisters, Carolyn McGuire and Gail Weaver; nieces and nephews, Debora Miller, Diane Baliff, Lisa Hatch, Patsy Deese, Donnie Maddox, Larry Maddox, Tommy Maddox, Anita Stovall, Chuck Owen, Stephanie Harris, Michael Holmes, and Terry McGuire. Mr. Yates retired from Monsanto after working there for 37 years. He was a cattleman since he was 10 years old. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Oxford Jaycee's. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed, but forever remembered. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Monsanto Retirees. Flowers will be accepted, or donations be made to Rainbow Omega at P.O. Box 740 Eastaboga, AL 36260. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved