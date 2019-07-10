Funeral service for Donald Keith "Don" Parris, 66, of Piedmont, will be 10 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Bryan Parris and Rev. Adam Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 - 8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Parris passed away on Monday at his residence. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Shirley Parris, two sons, Alan Parris and Lee Parris (Amber), Sisters, Karen Parris McCord (Jimmy) and Melinda Vineyard, brothers, Randall Parris (Creta), Bryan Parris (Marla) and Burland Parris (Carolyn), three grandchildren, Alex Parris, Charlee Parris and Judson Parris, numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Parris is preceded in death by his parents, Burl H. and Flossie M. Parris and grandson, Eli Parris. Pallbearers will be Scott Parris, Jamie Parris, Dusty Parris, Aaron Estes, Steven Vineyard, Cary Parris, Brad Parris and Tom Radtke. Mr. Parris was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. Mr. Parris retired from the Anniston Army Depot and Slaght's Wrecker Service. Mr. Parris was a loving husband, father, grandfather who will be dearly missed. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 10, 2019