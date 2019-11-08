Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee "Donnie" Pilcher II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Donnie" Lee Pilcher, II, entered his eternal rest on June 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the young age of 48. The world was blessed on July 24, 1970, when Donnie was born. He entered the world with the same sense of energy, excitement and a little mischief that he was known for all his life. Everywhere Donnie would go, he would light up the room with his personality and genuine love for those around him. He fiercely protected those he loved and was immensely proud of his family, nieces and nephews. Anyone within earshot was going to hear about how amazing they are and how they are developing into wonderful men and women. Donnie's children- Cleo, Moca, and Kaia, were the center of his universe. Donnie was deeply committed to taking care of those when they needed it most. He spent his time in San Antonio, working with those needing assisted living, skilled nursing care and hospice. Through this and through every part of his life, he affected so many people and through them and his family and friends, his legacy will live on. Donnie will forever be missed by his father, Don, mother, Alice (Beddingfield), brother, Shane (Maritza), sister, Jennifer (Geoff) Murphy, nieces and nephews, Jasmine, Michael, Christian, Alyssa, Chance, Tristen, his beloved pet, Kaia, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We know Donnie is now with his grandparents, H.L. and Eloise Pilcher, and Ivas and Imogene Beddingfield, uncle, Jimmy Beddingfield and his girls, Cleo and Moca and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. Donnie's life and his impact on this world will be celebrated on November 9th, 2:00pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church Choir Suite, 5117 Post Oak Road, Anniston, Alabama. Brother Whitt Hibbs will be officiating. Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 8, 2019

