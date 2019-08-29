A memorial service honoring the life of Donald Lee Smith, 62 of Alexandria will be held Sunday, September 1st, at 3pm at Westwood Baptist Church, 41 State Farm Rd, Alexandria, with Pastor Rodney Clingan officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2pm at the church. Mr Smith died August 25th at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Nina Smith; son, Austin Smith; his twin sister, Debbie Gilchrist; brothers,Curry Smith, Mike Smith and by his aunts, Mary Perry and Mary Jo Hollingsworth. Mr. Smith was a life long resident of Calhoun County, a Deacon of Westwood Baptist Church and owner of Model City Plumbing and Mechanical, and Alexandria Auto Center. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Alvin Herndon and Annie Herndon, Lee B. Smith, Sr. and Eura Smith; by his parents, Lee B. Smith, Jr, Juanita Smith; his sister, Donna Meador and by his aunts; JoAnn Hassett, Sara Green and Barbara Vaughn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver Jim Jones and the nurses of Compassus Hospice, Donald, Stacy and Linda.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 29, 2019