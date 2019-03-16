A celebration of Life for Mr. Donald Ray Wilson will be held on Saturday March 30th, 2019 in Long Beach, CA. Mr. Wilson was born in Los Angeles, CA on June 21st, 1948. He passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Long Beach, CA. He is survived by his step-daughter, Selina Carpenter of Libertyville, IL; daughter, Kelly Wilson Cohen of Summerlin, Nevada; two sisters, Donna Reaster, Long Beach, CA; Peggy Topp (Richard) of Long Beach, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Wilson, moved to Jacksonville, AL with his wife, Helene, and lived there for over 30 years. He established many close friends and enjoyed his barbecues held annually on 4th of July and Memorial Day weekends. He worked for the Anniston Army Depot for 29 years where he earned many distinguished awards. He volunteered to work in Saudi Arabia for the Depot during the time of Operation Desert Shield. He was a Purple Heart veteran from time served as a Marine in the Vietnam war. He is predeceased by his wife, Helene and a daughter, Heather, his parents, and a brother. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local veterans facility at www.volunteer.va.gov and/or to any veteran support campaign.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 16, 2019