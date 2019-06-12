On June 06, 2019, Donald Wilbert Gagnon, Jr., slipped peacefully from this life into the loving arms of his mother and father, Nellie K. and Donald W. Gagnon, Sr., who had both preceded him in death. Donnie had been dealing with several serious health issues over the past several years. He is survived by his sister, Angel Anderson and her husband Jerry; one niece, Sonia Jordan, and two nephews, J.R. Lara and Chet Anderson. Memorial graveside services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Borden Springs Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home in charge. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the of America in Donnie's name. Donnie would have been 59 on June 16, 2019. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 12, 2019