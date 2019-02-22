Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Donna Geralene Goodwin, 80, of Alexandria will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Harvest Church of God with Bishop Jerry Erwin, Rev. Don Maddox and Rev. WH Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 until service time. Mrs. Goodwin passed away Wednesday evening at RMC. Survivors include her son, Steven Goodwin and wife Teresa; mother, Ernestine Wolfe; brother, Doyle Newton and wife Vonzille; grandchildren, Amanda Shaver and husband Ross and Ryan Goodwin; great grandchildren, Gracie Shaver and Luke Shaver. Mrs. Goodwin is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Goodwin; son, Alan Goodwin and brother, Terry Daffren. Pallbearers will be Carlos Payne, Randall Wilkinson, Ray Guthrie, James Chamblee, Rocky Russell, Donald Clark and Gary Austin. Mrs. Goodwin was a life-long member of the Church of God faith. She was a member of Harvest Church of God, where she was active in her Sunday School Class, her prayer group and the Ladies Ministry. She touched the lives of many people with her smile and generosity. She will be always remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest passion was helping others and serving the Lord.

Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston , AL 362014651
(256) 236-3441
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 22, 2019

