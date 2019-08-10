Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Oxford Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Oxford Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Donna McCurry Clinkscales, 66, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oxford with Rev. Stan Albright officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Clinkscales went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a short five month battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Mrs. Clinkscales is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Steve Clinkscales; her father, Ernest McCurry; and her father-in-law, Ernest Clinkscales. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Natalie (Tim) Wilson; two grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ella and Stephen Wilson; her mother, Betty McCurry; one sister, Tricia (Van) Salter; one brother, Melvin (Regina) McCurry; her mother-in-law, Ruby Clinkscales; one brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Clinkscales; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Clinkscales was born in Aberdeen, Maryland, on September 26, 1952. She moved to Jacksonville as a child, where she lived until she married. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1971 and then went on to receive her beauticians license from Ayers State Community College. Mrs. Clinkscales worked as a beautician until the birth of her daughter, Natalie. She then began a lifelong and selfless career as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She gave of herself and her time for her family, and always placed everyone above herself. Mrs. Clinkscales was a Christian wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and lived a life that exemplified Christ. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Alabama Hospital, as well as Alacare Hospice for the excellent care she received. While our hearts are broken, we rest assured that she is in Heaven with her Savior and her husband, Steve.

