Funeral services for Ms. Donna Sue Smith, 53, of Piedmont, will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Charles Parris and Rev. LaVance Parris will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Annniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Ms. Smith passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Ms. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolmn Eugene Bass; her father, Harold Smith; grandparents, Charles E. Parris, Sr. and Bertha M. Parris and Leonist and Elsa Smith; her aunts and uncles, Rachel Smith, Carl and Joanne Parris, and Movine and Robert Clayton; and her four-legged baby, Marty. Left to cherish Ms. Smith's memory are her mother, Juanita Kiker of Piedmont; two sisters, Debra (Chuck) Manning of Anniston and Denise Briggs of Alexandria; three nieces, Delana Denise (Colton) Edmondson of Weaver, April Leanne Briggs of Alexandria, and Amber Nicole Manning of Anniston; and aunts and uncles, Charles and LaVance Parris of Piedmont, Betty Ford of Jacksonville, Charlene (Sam) Mellon of Oxford, Sheila (Blake) Burgess of Piedmont, and Jerry Lee Smith of Saks. Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Ms. Smith was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and niece. She loved animals of all kinds and was excellent in training them. In her spare time, Ms. Smith enjoyed watching TV and playing games, but her true passion was spending time with her family. She deeply loved her family and they immensely loved her in return. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2020