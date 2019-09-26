Funeral service for Donnette Lowman, 69, of Jacksonville will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Reynolds and the Rev. Sam Legon officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from noon until time of service. Mrs. Lowman passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at RMC in Anniston. She is survived by her husband, Woody Lowman of Jacksonville; three daughters, Debrah Fragoso (Victor) of Jacksonville, Teresa Waits of Georgia and Alisha Henson (Robert) of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Jessica Mathis, Whitney Flynn (Zach), Zach Fragoso, Ryan Fragoso, Kayla Fennell and Joshua Henson; several great grandchildren; her mother, Betty Reynolds Bishop; one Sister, Glynis Watlington (Perry); and one brother, James Bishop (Cindy). Pallbearers will be Zach Flynn, Zach Fragoso, Ryan Fragoso, Joshua Henson, James Bishop, and Perry Watlington. Donnette was a native of Piedmont and resided in Jacksonville. She retired from M& H Valve. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, and sister. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Marty Hall. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 26, 2019