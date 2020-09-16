Funeral services for Mrs. Dora Young Mattox, 90 of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center, in Jacksonville. Reverend Dan Mattox and Reverend Kent Mattox will officiate. Joe Maloney and Bill Ford will provide the eulogy. Special music will be provided by Doug Ford. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Mattox passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Young; son, Gregory Lynn Young and his wife, Luanne; granddaughter, Amanda Buchannan; grandson, Christopher Young; two sisters and two brothers. Mrs. Mattox was a native and lifelong resident of Jacksonville. She was president of the Jacksonville Lions Club, a member of the Jacksonville City Council, and a third grade school teacher for twenty-five years at Kitty Stone Elementary. She was known as everyone's favorite third grade teacher. When she was 62, she was Mrs. Senior Citizen of Calhoun County. Mrs. Mattox is survived by her children, Peggy Y. Potter (Jimmy Logan), and Ken Young and his wife, Joan; grandchildren, Scott Potter, Matthew Young, and Emily Young Evans; 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandsons; sister, Lola Turner; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Potter, Matt Young, Paul Turner, Cecil Turner, Ricky Maroney, Jimmy Logan and David Nickolson. Special thanks to her friends and caregivers this past year. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhomes.com
