Dr. Doris C. Ford of Anniston passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, at 9:00 p.m.

She was the loving Mother of David L. and John V. Ford and the beloved wife of Earnest L. Ford. Dr. Ford was preceded in death by her husband; her son, David; mother, Thelma Pendergrass; and father, Ralph Church. She is survived by her son John; sisters, Oleine Finley (Don) and Jenny Moore (Doyle); sister-in-law, Lt. Col (R) Betty Ford Anderson (Jim); nieces, Gina Eagerton, Julie Hines (Robert), Bliss Willingham (Rick), and Janet Shierling (Mark); and grand nieces and nephews.

Dr. Ford was a graduate of Georgia Baptist Hospital / Mercer University, Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, a Masters of Science in Maternal-Infant Nursing, a Masters of Science in Adult Health Nursing and a Doctorate of Science in Nursing Education and Research.

Dr. Ford was employed at RMC when she received Employee of the Year Award in 1973. She became Nursing Administrator at Stringfellow Hospital in 1980, before becoming Associate Professor of Nursing at JSU in 1981. There she was coordinator of Adult Health II and taught Nursing Research, Current Leagues, Independent Studies and Senior Practicum. She was appointed Director of the RN Mobility Program at JSU (RN to BSN) and advised and guided up to 70 students through that program. She also was Adjunct Faculty in the Masters Program at UAB where she taught and was Clinical Preceptor for Nursing Studies there.

Dr. Ford was a member of Sigma Theta Lau, Phi Kappa Phi, American Association of Critical Care Nursing, National League for Nurses, Alabama League for Nursing, Alabama State Nurses Association, & Alabama Head Injury Foundation where she held various positions. She was the recipient of awards such as The Florence Hiroc Award at UAB, the Lamplighter Award from the Alabama League of Nursing, and two awards from The National Institute of Health.

In her community, Dr. Ford served as a member of the Medical Committee of the National Head Injury Foundation, co-founded the Calhoun County Head Injury Association, co-founded the Calhoun County Chapter of the Alabama Head Injury Association, and served in the Anniston Chapter of the American Cancer Society. She was an advocate for survivors of traumatic brain injury and their families, serving as consultant/researcher for two Birmingham legal firms. She was Consultant/Researcher for a study of services with the State of Alabama Rehabilitation Services among other activities.

Dr. Ford's two main focuses other than family was teaching and research. She enjoyed teaching in the hospital setting and valued the trust of her students, patients, and their families. She extensively researched and reported the nutrition in the hospitalized patients and on the impact of traumatic brain injury survivors and their families. With a colleague she studied the trends in education of high-risk nursing students. The findings of her research were presented at various local, state, regional, national, and international levels.

Of all of her activities, Dr. Ford would want to be remembered as a loving mother and wife, a caring nurse and teacher, and a faithful friend.

Services were held graveside with family only. Officiating was provided by David Hodnett from The Church of St. Michael and All Angels. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to The Church of St. Michael and All Angels or to the .

