Doris Cornella Butterworth Burt, age 85 of Oxford, passed away on October 6, 2020 in her home. Doris was born to parents Dona Moore and Harvey Butterworth in December 14, 1934 in Munford, AL. After the passing of her father, Doris and her mother settled in Oxford, Alabama where she met her husband Bill whom she married in 1952. After the completion of his military service they settled in Oxford, Alabama, and their son Danny was born in 1957. Doris was a homemaker and avid craftswoman whose numerous hobbies included: painting, woodworking, gardening, crocheting, sewing, embroidery, and playing the piano. Doris and her husband were active members of the Oxford Senior Citizen Volleyball Team and traveled the country for events and competitions. Doris was also an active member of the Oxford Senior Citizen Center and enjoyed activities and lunches with her fellow seniors. She was a strong and loving matriarch who is survived by her husband Bill, her son Danny, her daughter-in-law Yondie, two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and a host of loving friends and family. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Salt Creek Baptist Church at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity
on Doris's behalf.