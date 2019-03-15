Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral service for Mrs. Doris F. Moore, age 83, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with the Reverend Mike Howard and Reverend Eugene Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe T. Moore; her son, Jimmy "Bo" Moore; her parents; James and Iva Burgess; brothers, Larry Burgess, Billy Burgess, J.W. Burgess, Wayne Burgess, Leon Burgess; sister, Sue Clemons. Mrs. Moore was a long-time active member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She retired from Rite Aid Drug Store after 41 years of service. She is survived by her son, Rev. Ronny Moore (Sebrenia); daughters-in-law, Angie Moore, Joy Thackerson; a sister, Donna Harbin (Ricky); five grandchildren, Justin Moore, Chance (Alison) Moore, Jamie Stephens, Chad Moore and Bryant O'Donnell (Lydia); eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, David Curvin, Jeff Clemons, Randy Rich, Jimmy Thornton and David Trantham, and Sonny Thackerson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bryant Clemons, Ethan Clemons, Lane Harbin, Austin Moore, Tyler Moore, and Gavin Thrower. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made for the rebuilding of God's House at West Point Baptist Church, 200 Saddle Club Road, Jacksonville AL. 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville , AL 36265

