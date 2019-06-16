The Anniston Star

Doris Francis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Francis.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Doris Francis, 81, will be on Tuesday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Carlton Phillips, officiating.
Mrs. Francis passed away on June 10, 2019.
A wake will be Monday evening 6 - 7 p.m. Mrs. Francis's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service.
Mrs. Francis retired from N.E. Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her children: CW3 Anthony Francis, Dawn N. Francis, Darrell J. Francis; siblings: Gloria Oden, Diane Chin, George (Tiny) D. Bennett, William P. Bennett (Clara), Howard Bennett, Larry L. Bennett (Angie); grandchildren; Tiffany N. Powers (Marlando), Octavia Francis, De 'antae Brown, Malik D. Francis, Kahlil E. Francis; great grandchildren; Landon, Kingston, Journey, Aria, Lalian, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Bennett.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.