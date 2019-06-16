Funeral service for Doris Francis, 81, will be on Tuesday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Carlton Phillips, officiating.
Mrs. Francis passed away on June 10, 2019.
A wake will be Monday evening 6 - 7 p.m. Mrs. Francis's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service.
Mrs. Francis retired from N.E. Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her children: CW3 Anthony Francis, Dawn N. Francis, Darrell J. Francis; siblings: Gloria Oden, Diane Chin, George (Tiny) D. Bennett, William P. Bennett (Clara), Howard Bennett, Larry L. Bennett (Angie); grandchildren; Tiffany N. Powers (Marlando), Octavia Francis, De 'antae Brown, Malik D. Francis, Kahlil E. Francis; great grandchildren; Landon, Kingston, Journey, Aria, Lalian, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Bennett.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 16, 2019