Funeral service for Doris Hogue Curvin, 88, of Anniston will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Owens officiating. Burial to follow at Crook Cemetery, Ohatchee, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Mrs. Curvin is survived by her son, Larry Curvin (Julianne); granddaughter, Amanda Curvin; sister, Sue Whitley (Joe); brother, Charles Hogue; numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Curvin is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Curvin; daughter, Rebecca Curvin; parents, Leroy and Leola Hogue; brothers, Doug (Betty) Hogue and Milton (Bet) Hogue. Pallbearers will be Johnny Curvin, Gerry Curvin, Phillip Holley, Roger Harris, Jimmy Victory and Cecil Medders. She was member of Leatherwood Baptist Church and Faith Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader and loved working in the garden with her flowers. She loved her Lord, her church and family. The family of Doris Curvin wishes to thank Sue Whitley, the staff of caregivers at Rosewood Manor and Village East Assisted Living facilities for years of tireless and thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leatherwood Baptist Church, 2709 Old Gadsden Highway, Anniston, AL 36206. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 31, 2019