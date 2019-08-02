Funeral services for Mrs. Doris R. Bell, 90, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Ken Bailey and Rev. Eddie Beard will be officiating. Burial will be held in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11-1 prior to the service. Mrs. Bell died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debi Sweet and her husband, Alan of Chelsea; one granddaughter, Chrissy Offord Chappell and her husband, Jeff of Eclectic; one grandson, Brian A. Offord of Norfolk, VA; one great-granddaughter, Lacie Chappell of Eclectic; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bell was a member of Pelham Heights Baptist Church. During Mrs. Bell's working career she managed the Fashion Flair Salon in Anniston and then moved to RMC in Anniston where she retired as a Unit Secretary. Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Susie Roberts; her husband, James Eddie Bell; and her brother, Preston H. Roberts. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 2, 2019