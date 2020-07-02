1/
Dorothy Ann Bedingfield
Dorothy Ann Bedingfield, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bobby Bedingfield of Piedmont; three children, Bobby Glenn Bedingfield, Jr. of Piedmont, Dennis Bedingfield (Dora) of Albertville, and Leigh Ann Byers (Troy) of Piedmont; seven grandchildren, Maddie Byers, Ethan Byers, Timmy Byers, Jessica Morgan, Matthew Richards, Heather Orr (Troy), and Heath Richards; two great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bedingfield and Vanessa Richards; three sisters, Linda Hill (Steven) of South Carolina, Sharon Graziolli of Ohio, and Jean Hubert of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bedingfield had been a resident of Piedmont for over 10 years. She enjoyed cooking and shopping. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Bedingfield was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Rebecca Farthing; three sisters; and four brothers. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
