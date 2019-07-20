Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Ann "Boots" Starnes Coger, 83, will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Mrs. Coger passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at NEARMC. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda (Jack) Viers of Swan, Iowa, James T. (Lynn) Coger, Jr. of Seaford, VA, Terry Wayne (Cheryl) Coger of Anniston and Bob (Kandi) Coger of Nolanville, TX; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way; and five great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Coger was a wonderful mother, Granny, and friend. She dearly loved her family and spending time with them and cooking for them. She was dedicated to taking care of her family in every possible way, supporting them and providing for them unconditionally. Mrs. Coger adored Elvis Presley and anything affiliated with him. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Coger was preceded in death by her parents, Adis and Easie Tomlin Starnes; her husband, James T. Coger, Sr.; her son, Charles Coger; one brother, Thurston Ray Starnes; one sister, Elizabeth Louise Gallagher; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Starnes Smith and Jean Coger. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Calhoun County League of Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on July 20, 2019