Funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy B. Clarkson, 93, of Anniston, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church. The Rev. Robert Fowler will officiate, and entombment will follow at Forestlawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the King Parlor of the church. Mrs. Clarkson passed away February 14, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Brown; brothers, Ernest Brown, Marshall Brown, and Huey Brown; sisters, Bertha Tyson (Mrs. (Floyd), and Martha Reaves (Mrs. Bill); son-in-law, Charles R. Lipham; and nephew, Roger Brown. Mrs. Clarkson was born May 3, 1925 to Melvin B. and Mary Dunn Brown in Piedmont, Alabama. She started The Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. She was District Secretary for Congressman A. Glenn Andrews from 1965 to 1967 and retired from Noble Signs after forty years of service. Mrs. Clarkson is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Clarkson; daughter, Jane Clarkson Lipham; son, Michael David Clarkson; granddaughter, Lisa Lipham Coppock and her husband Dean; 2 great-granddaughters, Morgan Deanna Moody, and Rebecca Danielle Coppock; one step-great grandson, Hayden Dean Coppock, sisters-in-law, Mae Brown, (Mrs. Ernest), and Kay Brown (Mrs. Huey); and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Andrews, James Gray, Gerry King, David Prosser, David Suther and Steve Vinyard and alternate Hank Watson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Grace Memorial Fund, PO Box 1791, Anniston, AL 36202. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
|
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 16, 2019