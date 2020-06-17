A funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy Bible Jinks, 77 of Oxford, will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Clyde Pettus officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Jinks passed away on June 15, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Windell Allen Jinks Jr.; children, Michael A. Jinks (Regina) and Cheryl Jinks Champion (Gregory); grandchildren, Ashley Gibson (Shawn), Kelley Champion, Allison Nance (Daniel), Adam Jinks (Danielle) and Aaron Jinks; great grandchildren, Kyler Gibson, Maston Atkisson, Ellia Nance, Piper Webb, Cambree Jinks, Easton Jinks and Emalyn Nance; sisters, Linda Morrison and Dianne Hollingsworth, and a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Adam Jinks, Aaron Jinks, Daniel Nance, Kyler Gibson, Jerry Morrison and Cale Hollingsworth. Dorothy touched many lives by her gentle spirit and generous heart. She always greeted everyone with a kind word and sweet smile. She was totally devoted to her family and friends and faithfully served the Lord as a pastor's wife for many years. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

