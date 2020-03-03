Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ellen Cook. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Dorothy Ellen Cook, 69 of Oxford will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Bro. T.J. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Dorothy passed away March 1, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include her husband Curtis L. Cook, sons David Bushey, Dennis Bushey (Tiffany), Daniel Bushey (Natalie) and Donnie Bushey (Shelly), brothers, Boyd Maddox, Paul Maddox (Pamela), Bobby Maddox (Bootsie), Jimmy Maddox (Debbie), Randy Maddox (Bonnie), 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by Parents Sidney and Catherine Maddox, sisters Annette Martin, Louise Sprayberry, son Doug Bushey and daughter Debra Elaine Bushey. Pallbearers will be family and friends.Dorothy was a native of Georgia and a resident of Calhoun County. She went to school in Lincoln, Al. She drove a truck for 25 years, was a CNA and a waitress and business owner. She was loving mother grandmother, great grandmother, wife and sister. She is one of nine children and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was an avid gardener. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2020

