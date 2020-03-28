Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Estelle Purser Tibbetts. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Estelle Purser Tibbetts at the age of 82 went to celebrate eternal life with the Lord on Wednesday March 25th at 11:50 am. A private service will be held on Saturday March 28, 2020. Dot, as most know her was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, Alabama but born of Marion County. She was a wife to Wayne H. Tibbetts for over 34 years, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. She was a member of West Point Baptist Church of Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family asked that you make a donation in her memory to the restoration of her beloved church in Jacksonville that was struck by the tornado in 2018, West Point Baptist Church 200 Saddle Club Road Jacksonville, AL 36265. Donations may also be made in honor of her great grandson Thompson "T-Nash" Wagoner to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org or 1-800-805-5856 or 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Dot and Wayne worked hard and loved to travel before his passing over 29 years ago. Dot was known as a friendly and familiar face at Buy Wise, then Harco for many years, later she retired from JSU's Building Services Department. She continued her travels when she could, she loved all her past co-workers and friends, enjoyed hanging with her "Besties", special friends- Beverly Almaroad and Deborah Ledbetter! she loved working her flowers, trees, garden and enjoying the precious birds that have visited regularly and kept her such company but especially Maw Maw Dot absolutely loved spoiling the grand kids and great grandkids alike! She felt fortunate to have these Special Grandkids: Melissa Almaroad Wagoner (Duff), Crystal Almaroad Werner (John-Paul) and Harley James Watts (Autumn) as well as her Great Grandkids: Madison Kelbylynn Wagoner, Piper Michelle Watts, Sam-Parker Wagoner, Ariana Elizabeth Watts, John Deacon Werner, Thompson Nash Wagoner and Mary Collins Werner. She was the mother to Brenda "Bree" Evangeline Watts Flowers (Phillip) and Cecelia "Celia" Angela Almaroad (Sam). Dot had family whom she loved dearly … a sister, Betty Sue Purser George (Joe), a brother, Johnny Clyde Purser (Darlene) and many precious nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee Ernest Purser and Mertie Bell Estes Purser, brothers- Douglas MacArthur Purser and Billy Lee Purser, Sisters- Anna Eulene Purser Anglin, Jewel Dean Purser Faulkner, Lunell Purser Rutherford and Mary Lou Purser Parson. Pallbearers: Harley Watts, Phillip Flowers, Sam Almaroad, Duff Wagoner, John-Paul Werner, Sam-Parker Wagoner, John Deacon Werner, Thompson Nash Wagoner. A Special Thank You and Lots of Love sent to All the Nurses, CNA's, Staff, Workers and Special Friends from the Piedmont Healthcare Center in Piedmont, United Healthcare and Optum Services, Southern Care/New Beacon Hospice of Gadsden and the KL Brown Funeral Homes of Jacksonville, Rev. Ronny Moore and Rev. Donald Jones, Valley Florist and All of our Beloved Friends and Family that reached out in many ways to our families! We love and appreciate you all! The Family of Dorothy Tibbetts K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, Alabama 36265 (256)435-7042 www.klbrownfuneralhome.com Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020

