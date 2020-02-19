Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Jean Brown Padgett, 84 of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Thomas L. Padgett; a son, Gregory Keith Padgett and his wife, Rosa Lynn; two grandsons, Mark Christopher Padgett and his wife, Heather, and Steven Tyler Padgett; two great-grandsons, Mason Christopher Padgett and Matthew Warren Padgett; a sister-in-law, Dot Brown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Brennan Brown, Patrick Brown, Scott Brown, Ralph Stone, Dean David, and Donnie Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Friendship Sunday School Class and Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Mrs. Padgett was born Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, to Annie Laura and John Ligon Brown. She graduated from Oxford High School and the University of Alabama. In 1958, she began her teaching career in Special Education at West Blockton High School in Bibb County, Alabama. After one year, she taught English for 5 years, was sponsor of the yearbook, school paper, and the Padgolen Tri Hi-Y and then moved to Bibb County High School. From 1966 until 1969 she was the county reading coordinator. Following her husband to Jacksonville, she finished her 30-year teaching career teaching English at Jacksonville High School where she co-sponsored the Junior National Honor Society. Mrs. Padgett was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and served on numerous church committees. She was a member and former president of Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and a former member and president of the Modern Culture Club, AAUW, and the Faculty Wives Club at Jacksonville State University. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Oak Ranch, P. O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 or to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 400, Jacksonville, AL 36265.