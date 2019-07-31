Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Dorothy Kirkland White. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastaboga Baptist Church Graveside service 1:00 PM Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Kirkland White, 94, a native of Sand Mountain and long time resident of Eastaboga will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Steve Folmar and Pastor Mike Snyder officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Eastaboga Baptist Church. Mrs. White passed this life to join her Lord and Savior in heaven on July 30, 2019. Dot is survived by her four sons, Joe White, Eastaboga, Steve White (Melba) of Anniston, Jimmy White, Atlantic City, NJ, and William White (Sherri) Richland, WA; grandsons, Dr. Joseph Brandon White, Chad White (Alana); granddaughters, April White Morgan, (RC), Nikki White Spears (Bryan), Janet Chatman (Gary), and Julie Blumenkrantz; great grandsons, Wil and Zeke Morgan, Tucker, Talon, and Ajax White and Reed Spears; great granddaughters Marlee and Dylin White, Zoe Blumenkrantz, and Mallory Spears; a sister Taye McDaniel; and a sister-in-law Catherine White along with a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. White is preceded in death by her husband, William R. White; her mother Edisy Lawson; her father, Ben Kirkland; a brother, George Kirkland; and her baby son, Terry Lynn White. Mrs. White was a lifelong member of Eastaboga Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. White was employed at the Anniston Army Depot prior to being a homemaker and mother to her five boys. She loved camping at Wind Creek with her husband and grandchildren, gardening, canning, cooking, cross-stitching, reading, and chatting with her phone friends. She was full of compassion and known to be a great encourager. Mrs. White referred to fondly as Aunt Dot (grandma and maw) will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dot may be made to the Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services. Published in The Anniston Star on July 31, 2019

