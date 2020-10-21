1/1
Dorothy Louise Bolton
Dorothy Louise Bolton, 92, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Bolton will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, 3:00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Jeff Weathers officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday at Usrey Funeral Home from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Louise was a native of Clay County. She lived in Munford for fifty five years and was a member of Munford Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Selwyn Bolton; daughter, Joda Bolton Mann (Randy); daughter, Cynthia Bolton Watts (John); son, Dana Bolton (Tirissa); nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Louise is preceded in death by her husband, J.T. "Jake" Bolton. Pallbearers will be Mason Watts, Blue Stephens and Roy Swafford. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
OCT
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
