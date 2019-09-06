Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Oden Eason. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Oden Eason, 88, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Hepsabah Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, James (Patricia), sister Estelle (John) Kaylor and grandchildren, Robert Holt, Derrick Eason, Rodney Holt, Shaun (Gil) Howard, Juellynn (Trey) Jones, and Greg (Brandi) Schulz. She had 12 great grandchildren and 8 great - great and one on the way, and also her beloved dog, Bandit. Pallbearers will be: Robert Holt, Derrick Eason, Rodney Holt, Greg Schulz, Trey Jones, Josh Penland, and Michael Farrell. The first thing anyone says about Dorothy was that she loved everybody and everybody loved her. Rarely could you go anywhere where she didn't know somebody. Her Son used to say he could have taken her to India and when she got off the plane, she would know someone! Dorothy loved her family - her infectious sweet smile and sparkly blue eyes brought a lot of happiness to whoever knew her. She loved her flowers and prided herself on having a beautiful yard. We always said she could root a broomstick and had ten green thumbs. Dorothy lived a hard life but never complained, she worked hard and anyone was welcome at her home. We all find peace now knowing that she has joined J. L. and her parents in heaven, and probably hugging everyone. We will miss her forever. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Eason "J.L.", her brother, Howard Oden, her parents, Ciecro and Gertrude Sprayberry, and grandson, Griffin Holt.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 6, 2019

