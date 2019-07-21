Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Rowland Grove. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Anniston , AL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anniston -- Dorothy Rowland Grove, aged 100 years and 4 months, died peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Anniston, Alabama. Born in Fayette, Alabama on March 6, 1919 to Zeb and Dora Rowland, Dot lived an exuberant, loving, adventurous, faithful life and was beloved by anyone lucky enough to share time with her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of well over 70 years, the Rev. Woodfin Kirk Grove, who lived nearly to age 98. Together, they ministered to seven churches in the North Alabama conference for well beyond 40 years. While she neither sang nor played the piano, nor would she ever be described as demure, Dorothy, as Woodfin alone called her, nonetheless was the perfect preacher's wife because she was his perfect companion in life - the joyful yin to his serene yang.

Dot and Woodfin retired from their joint ministry career after eleven years at their favorite church - the First United Methodist Church of Anniston. Through their many churches, she served in multiple leadership roles. She served as President of the Ministers' Wives of the North Alabama Conference, as well as the Tuscaloosa, Bessemer and Anniston Districts. She organized and taught young adult Sunday School classes in each of the churches they served. She worked with the youth in the local church, district, conference and beyond. She served, for many years, as Dean of Women for the youth camps at Sumatanga.

She also was much in demand as a lecturer across the North Alabama Conference and the Southeastern Jurisdiction. She has been the featured speaker for the Ministers' Wives in North Alabama, Alabama-West Florida, North Georgia and Mississippi Conferences, as well as the Convocation of Ministers of Larger Churches for the Southeast Jurisdiction in Sea Island Georgia.

Not content to be merely a speaker, she also was an author. Her first book, MEET MY PREACHER'S WIFE, was published in 1979, and had seven printings. Her second book, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT, was published in 1988. Her column, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT, was regular feature in the UNITED METHODIST VOICE, and appeared for over 20 years. In 1996, her third book, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT II, was published. She has also authored a number of skits and short plays.

After retirement, Dot and Woodfin made their home in Anniston, Alabama. Until recently, they traveled extensively. They have camped and hiked the trails in each of the continental states, and have traveled in Europe, Latin America, South America, Alaska, Hawaii and made time for five cruises.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Anne Grove Mitchell (Jack), and grandson John Grove Stiff (Teresa), as well as god-daughter and niece Lizanne Thomas (David Black) and nieces Susie Williams (Ronnie), Marilyn Burleson (Jimmy), and Dr. Martha Branyon. She has a host of grand nephews and nieces: Johnny and Bradley Rowland, Tommy (Cindy) Burleson, Teresa (Tim) Morrison, Matt (Shelley) Williams, Samantha (Ryan) Morgan, Roger (Kathryn) Black and Riley (Michelle Thibodeaux) Black. And even more great grand nephew and nieces, but especially her special "little" ones who called her Dordy: Rhett, Tyson and Scott Wyatt. This list barely begins to cover the other family members who started as merely friends: the Birmingham gals, her phone pals (you know who you are), her "boyfriends" like Donald and Grant and Gibson, the Grove class, her BFF Lucy, and so many, many more. We must also acknowledge with love and thanks her caregivers at NHC Place - from Jacob and Tim to Camellia and Samantha and Brad; from Julie and Brenda to Shelley and Teresa. If we have forgotten your name, we have not forgotten your love and generosity.

Funeral services will be held in the main sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in Anniston at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation hours will be 9 am until the service hour in the sanctuary. Lunch will be served in the Bridge for out-of-towners and family following the service.

ln lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Interfaith Ministries, PO Box 1444, Anniston, Alabama 36202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at



K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston, AL 36207

(256) 231-2334

Anniston -- Dorothy Rowland Grove, aged 100 years and 4 months, died peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Anniston, Alabama. Born in Fayette, Alabama on March 6, 1919 to Zeb and Dora Rowland, Dot lived an exuberant, loving, adventurous, faithful life and was beloved by anyone lucky enough to share time with her.She was preceded in death by her husband of well over 70 years, the Rev. Woodfin Kirk Grove, who lived nearly to age 98. Together, they ministered to seven churches in the North Alabama conference for well beyond 40 years. While she neither sang nor played the piano, nor would she ever be described as demure, Dorothy, as Woodfin alone called her, nonetheless was the perfect preacher's wife because she was his perfect companion in life - the joyful yin to his serene yang.Dot and Woodfin retired from their joint ministry career after eleven years at their favorite church - the First United Methodist Church of Anniston. Through their many churches, she served in multiple leadership roles. She served as President of the Ministers' Wives of the North Alabama Conference, as well as the Tuscaloosa, Bessemer and Anniston Districts. She organized and taught young adult Sunday School classes in each of the churches they served. She worked with the youth in the local church, district, conference and beyond. She served, for many years, as Dean of Women for the youth camps at Sumatanga.She also was much in demand as a lecturer across the North Alabama Conference and the Southeastern Jurisdiction. She has been the featured speaker for the Ministers' Wives in North Alabama, Alabama-West Florida, North Georgia and Mississippi Conferences, as well as the Convocation of Ministers of Larger Churches for the Southeast Jurisdiction in Sea Island Georgia.Not content to be merely a speaker, she also was an author. Her first book, MEET MY PREACHER'S WIFE, was published in 1979, and had seven printings. Her second book, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT, was published in 1988. Her column, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT, was regular feature in the UNITED METHODIST VOICE, and appeared for over 20 years. In 1996, her third book, LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT II, was published. She has also authored a number of skits and short plays.After retirement, Dot and Woodfin made their home in Anniston, Alabama. Until recently, they traveled extensively. They have camped and hiked the trails in each of the continental states, and have traveled in Europe, Latin America, South America, Alaska, Hawaii and made time for five cruises.Dot is survived by her daughter, Anne Grove Mitchell (Jack), and grandson John Grove Stiff (Teresa), as well as god-daughter and niece Lizanne Thomas (David Black) and nieces Susie Williams (Ronnie), Marilyn Burleson (Jimmy), and Dr. Martha Branyon. She has a host of grand nephews and nieces: Johnny and Bradley Rowland, Tommy (Cindy) Burleson, Teresa (Tim) Morrison, Matt (Shelley) Williams, Samantha (Ryan) Morgan, Roger (Kathryn) Black and Riley (Michelle Thibodeaux) Black. And even more great grand nephew and nieces, but especially her special "little" ones who called her Dordy: Rhett, Tyson and Scott Wyatt. This list barely begins to cover the other family members who started as merely friends: the Birmingham gals, her phone pals (you know who you are), her "boyfriends" like Donald and Grant and Gibson, the Grove class, her BFF Lucy, and so many, many more. We must also acknowledge with love and thanks her caregivers at NHC Place - from Jacob and Tim to Camellia and Samantha and Brad; from Julie and Brenda to Shelley and Teresa. If we have forgotten your name, we have not forgotten your love and generosity.Funeral services will be held in the main sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in Anniston at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation hours will be 9 am until the service hour in the sanctuary. Lunch will be served in the Bridge for out-of-towners and family following the service.ln lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Interfaith Ministries, PO Box 1444, Anniston, Alabama 36202.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel620 Golden Springs RoadAnniston, AL 36207(256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close