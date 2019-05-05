Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Virginia Davenport "Dottie" Brazelton. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 9:00 AM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery 2000 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy (Dottie) Virginia Davenport Brazelton, 100, of Anniston was born in Dublin, GA on July 14, 1918, to James Mark and Odessa Mae (West) Davenport. Soon afterward she moved and spent the first 47 years of her life in Acworth and Marietta, GA. Then for the next 29 years she lived in Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia and Alabama. For the last 24 years she has lived in Anniston, AL with her husband, William (Bill) Brazelton.

Dottie retired from Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in Marietta as an Administrative Assistant in Flight Test Engineering. After moving to Fairfax County Virginia, she was employed by George Mason University where she taught and directed the English and Reading remedial student program and was awarded the honor of Distinguished Employee for Service to Students and to the University for her work in that program.

Above all, Dottie's love of God was primary. She was a Bible scholar and held strong religious beliefs. She learned Bible from her father, "Mr. Jim" Davenport, who was a lifelong Bible teacher at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church in Acworth, GA. Her church family in Anniston was the members at Faith Presbyterian Church who she dearly loved. Also, she often said that one of her greatest accomplishments was being a Charter Member of and helping to form the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Marietta, GA. Her faith ran deep and she believed that every day that she lived on earth was a gift from God and that she was always ready to go home to Heaven whenever God decided it was time. That time to go home to Heaven came on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Anniston, AL where she was a resident for the last six and one-half years.

Secondary to love of God was Dottie's love of and devotion to family, including those who had already gone to Heaven ahead of her. Family brought her much joy and happiness for over 100 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, James Mark and Odessa Mae (West) Davenport, her two brothers, James and William (Bill) Davenport, two sisters, Carolyn Hester and infant sister, Edith Ann Davenport. Survivors include her husband, William (Bill) Brazelton of Anniston, AL, one sister, Sara Cadenhead, of Austell, GA (Paul); three sons, Lloyd Blackwell of Grand Forks, ND (Patricia), Phil Blackwell of Marietta, GA (Diane), and William Brazelton, Jr. of Broken Arrow, OK; four grandsons, Shane Brazelton of Broken Arrow, OK, Noah Brazelton of Broken Arrow, OK, Nate Brazelton of Broken Arrow, OK, and Josh Brazelton of Broken Arrow, OK; four granddaughters, Leslie Liles of Fresno, CA (Linda), Meredith Weber of Kennesaw, GA (Bill), Alice Blackwell of Alexandria, LA (Christof Stumpf), and Laura Blackwell of Walnut Creek, CA (Dennis Hwang); three great granddaughters, Abby Weber of Kennesaw, GA, Tanith Hwang of Walnut Creek, CA, and Seraphina Hwang of Walnut Creek, CA.

Other facts about and interests of Dottie's are:

· She was an avid reader and was known to consume a novel in one day. In later years, she read the daily newspaper and a selection of favorite magazines.

· She was an author of many poems and short stories and wrote a book of her memories at the age of 91 which she gifted to family members.

· She was a lifetime member of the women's clubs sponsored by the Cooperative Extension Service of the U.S. Government. While living in Virginia she served as State Scholarship Chairman for the purpose of honoring deserving young women graduates of Virginia high schools.

· She was an independent spirit who held moderately conservative values and political beliefs. She seldom missed the "obligation' to vote.

· She was creative which was exemplified through her writings. She was artistic and in mid-life studied painting and produced several water colors which hang on walls of her home and homes of other family members. She was musical and loved church hymns that she could mostly sing from memory, and she loved classical string music.

· When most people described Dottie they mostly described what a beautiful person she was, both outside and inside. She is also remembered for having a "green thumb" and for the beautiful flowers she grew in her yard wherever she lived.

· As much as she could, she loved travel and adventure. Otherwise she traveled through her readings of literature and books. Her most memorable trip was the one she took to Europe during the summer of 1990 with other family members. Traveling through Eastern Europe at that time when the U.S.S.R. was being dissolved was especially meaningful. She took great delight in using a hand pick to personally do her part of chipping-away at the Berlin Wall as it was being torn down.

· Dottie was always very social, though those opportunities were more limited in recent years due to her poor health. However, on those days when she felt her best, she would still initiate and hold her own in a discussion.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gray Brown Service Mortuary and Crematory located at 1329 Wilmer Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201 (256-236-3441). Visitation with family will be held at 9:00 AM with funeral services following at 10:00 AM (CST). Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM (EST) on the same day at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060 located at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road (770-952-4478).

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 4100 Ronnaki Road, Anniston, AL 36207 or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

