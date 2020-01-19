Funeral Service for Dorris Snow, 92 of Anniston, will be 2 pm, Monday, Jan 20, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ohatchee 1st Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Sam Legon will be officiating.
Doris Snow passed away on Jan 15, 2020, at Gadsden Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Snow is survived by her son-in-law, Ronnie (Nan) Higginbotham; grandchildren, Chadwick (Janna) Snow, Dorris Snow, Jeremy (Tricia) Higginbotham and Jennifer Higginbotham; great-grandchildren, Regan Snow, Gracyn Snow, Brittney Cumbia, Mason Donahue, Cody Higginbotham, Layla Higgingbotham, Emma Harcrow and Gracie Harcrow.
Mrs. Snow is preceded in death by her husband Roma Snow; son, Dwain Snow; daughter, Cindy Higginbotham; parents, Ira and Gladys Stricklin.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 19, 2020